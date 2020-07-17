Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Hold Rating on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Cecilia Furlong maintained a Hold rating on AngioDynamics (ANGO) yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.46, close to its 52-week low of $7.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 54.5% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Lemaitre Vascular, and Shockwave Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AngioDynamics is a Hold with an average price target of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.90 and a one-year low of $7.48. Currently, AngioDynamics has an average volume of 236.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AngioDynamics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.