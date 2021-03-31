Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Hold Rating on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on AngioDynamics (ANGO), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.47, close to its 52-week high of $23.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 51.6% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AngioDynamics with a $25.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.40 and a one-year low of $8.05. Currently, AngioDynamics has an average volume of 353.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANGO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AngioDynamics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.