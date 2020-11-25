Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on TELA Bio (TELA)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on TELA Bio (TELA), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TELA Bio with a $20.00 average price target, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TELA Bio’s market cap is currently $240.9M and has a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.44.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices that improve clinical outcomes and reduce overall costs of care in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery. TELA Bio was founded by Antony Koblish and Maarten Persenaire on April 17, 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.