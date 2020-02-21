Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.64, close to its 52-week high of $52.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 54.2% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, SeaSpine Holdings, and Globus Medical.

Smith & Nephew Snats has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00.

The company has a one-year high of $52.26 and a one-year low of $37.69. Currently, Smith & Nephew Snats has an average volume of 512.8K.

Smith & Nephew Plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It offers the following products and services: sports medicine joint repair; arthroscopic enabling technologies; trauma and extremities; other surgical businesses; knee and hip implants, and advanced wound care, wound bioactives, and wound devices.