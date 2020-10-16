Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)

Christine Brown- October 16, 2020, 6:18 AM EDT

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.11, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SLANG Worldwide with a $0.38 average price target.

Based on SLANG Worldwide’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.57 million and net profit of $2.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.19 million and had a net profit of $19.04 million.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.

