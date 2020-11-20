Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF), with a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.19.

Burleson has an average return of 44.4% when recommending SLANG Worldwide.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #478 out of 7100 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SLANG Worldwide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.35.

The company has a one-year high of $0.44 and a one-year low of $0.08. Currently, SLANG Worldwide has an average volume of 298.3K.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.