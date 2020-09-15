Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Rada Electronics Industries (RADA)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics Industries (RADA), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 65.2% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Rada Electronics Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.77 and a one-year low of $2.05. Currently, Rada Electronics Industries has an average volume of 305.4K.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems. The company was founded on December 8, 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.