Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF)

In a report released today, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 57.9% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Planet 13 Holdings with a $2.37 average price target.

Based on Planet 13 Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.54 million and GAAP net loss of $2.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.27 million.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc operate as an integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas. The company is focused on providing an unparalleled dispensary experience and optimizing cultivation efficiencies through its technology as the vanguard of cannabis.