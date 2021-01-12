Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Orca Exploration Group (ORXGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp maintained a Buy rating on Orca Exploration Group (ORXGF) on January 7 and set a price target of C$8.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.80, close to its 52-week high of $4.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Touchstone Exploration, Transglobe Energy, and Vaalco Energy.

Orca Exploration Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.34.

The company has a one-year high of $4.96 and a one-year low of $2.61. Currently, Orca Exploration Group has an average volume of 2,280.

Orca Exploration Group Inc is an international company which is engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, development and supply of natural gas in Tanzania and oil and gas exploration in Italy. The company has producing and exploration assets in Tanzania; and exploration and appraisal interests in Italy. It generates a vast majority of its revenue from the sale of gas in Tanzania.