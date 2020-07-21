Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on NuVasive (NUVA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on NuVasive (NUVA) yesterday and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 50.2% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Obalon Therapeutics, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVasive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.45, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

NuVasive’s market cap is currently $3.02B and has a P/E ratio of 52.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.93.

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development of minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. It offers cervical and spine fusion surgery, cervical plating, and posterior fixation products. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

