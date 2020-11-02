Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 61.9% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Napco Security Technologies’ market cap is currently $442.5M and has a P/E ratio of 52.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.08.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems,door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.