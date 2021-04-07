Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Marathon Gold (MGDPF)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Marathon Gold (MGDPF), with a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 58.1% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as New Found Gold Corp, Battle North Gold, and Argonaut Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Gold with a $3.03 average price target, which is a 63.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $0.65. Currently, Marathon Gold has an average volume of 118.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGDPF in relation to earlier this year.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.