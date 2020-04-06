Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Homology Medicines (FIXX) on April 3 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 44.6% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Stoke Therapeutics, Ascendis Pharma, and ChemoCentryx.

Homology Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.75.

Based on Homology Medicines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $563K and GAAP net loss of $24.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIXX in relation to earlier this year.

Homology Medicines, Inc. operates as a technology platform to design and develop treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.