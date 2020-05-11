Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Hms Holdings (HMSY)

In a report issued on May 8, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Hms Holdings (HMSY), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Hms Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.60.

Based on Hms Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $163 million and net profit of $17.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $156 million and had a net profit of $33.39 million.

HMS Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of cost containment solutions in the healthcare marketplace. It uses healthcare data technology, analytics, and related services to deliver coordination of benefits, payment, population risk intelligence, care management, and consumer engagement solutions to help payers reduce costs, and improve healthcare outcomes. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.