Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 55.2% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

Health Insurance Innovations has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.50, which is a 71.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.99 and a one-year low of $15.95. Currently, Health Insurance Innovations has an average volume of 794K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It offers short-term medical; accident, sickness, and hospital; ancillary; lifestyle and discount services; and dental insurance plans. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.