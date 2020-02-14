Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Fidelity National Info (FIS)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info (FIS), with a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.32, close to its 52-week high of $156.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 81.1% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, ACI Worldwide, and Fiserv.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.90, which is a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $156.82 and a one-year low of $104.73. Currently, Fidelity National Info has an average volume of 2.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIS in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIS in relation to earlier this year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a financial services technology company, which focuses on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, consulting and outsourcing solutions.