Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF) yesterday and set a price target of C$8.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Celestica, Descartes, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.56.

The company has a one-year high of $5.93 and a one-year low of $0.80. Currently, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings has an average volume of 146.4K.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building authentic lifestyle gamers. It has an online network of over 80, owned and affiliated, gaming related websites and a network of 900 YouTube channels reaching 150 million visitors. It also owns and operates Canada’s video-gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo “EGLX”. Its products and services fall into three principal segments: content, advertising and events.