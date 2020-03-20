Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cubic (CUB)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cubic (CUB), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.50, close to its 52-week low of $35.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cubic with a $68.25 average price target, which is a 70.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $67.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $75.20 and a one-year low of $35.61. Currently, Cubic has an average volume of 277.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Cubic Corp. is a technology provider of integrated solutions. The company designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense C4ISR and training markets. It operates through the following segments: Cubic Transportation Systems, Cubic Mission Solutions, and Cubic Global Defense Systems.