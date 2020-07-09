Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF)

Catie Powers- July 9, 2020, 6:44 AM EDT

In a report released today, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF), with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.32.

Gonsalves has an average return of 32.4% when recommending Burcon Nutrascience.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #4905 out of 6762 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burcon Nutrascience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.85.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Burcon Nutrascience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3,399 and GAAP net loss of $1.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.73K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.25 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. engages in the development of valuable plant-based proteins. It also develops a portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. The firm’s products include CLARISOY, Peazazz, Canola proteins, and Cannabis. Burcon NutraScience was founded on November 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts