Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF)

In a report released today, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF), with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.32.

Gonsalves has an average return of 32.4% when recommending Burcon Nutrascience.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #4905 out of 6762 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burcon Nutrascience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.85.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Burcon Nutrascience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3,399 and GAAP net loss of $1.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.73K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.25 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. engages in the development of valuable plant-based proteins. It also develops a portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. The firm’s products include CLARISOY, Peazazz, Canola proteins, and Cannabis. Burcon NutraScience was founded on November 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.