Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) yesterday and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.57, close to its 52-week low of $38.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 41.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.11, which is a 157.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Bluebird Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10 million and GAAP net loss of $223 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.24 million and had a GAAP net loss of $149 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLUE in relation to earlier this year.

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.