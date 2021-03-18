Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) on January 14 and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.82.

Gallo has an average return of 22.2% when recommending Argonaut Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argonaut Gold with a $3.89 average price target, representing a 126.8% upside. In a report issued on January 5, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.63 and a one-year low of $0.63. Currently, Argonaut Gold has an average volume of 181.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARNGF in relation to earlier this year.

Argonaut Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. The company portfolio of gold operations include the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded on April 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.