Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on African Gold Group (AGGFF)

In a report released today, Sam Catalano from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on African Gold Group (AGGFF), with a price target of C$0.79. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Catalano is ranked #5203 out of 7103 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for African Gold Group with a $0.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.30 and a one-year low of $0.07. Currently, African Gold Group has an average volume of 55.24K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGGFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

African Gold Group, Inc. is a junior mineral exploration companies engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its gold projects include the Kobada project in Mali; and Madougou in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J. Durante on October 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.