Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Hold Rating on Unisys (UIS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Hold rating on Unisys (UIS) yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.03, close to its 52-week high of $26.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 88.1% and a 87.3% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Unisys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Based on Unisys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $495 million and GAAP net loss of $12.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.27 billion and had a net profit of $44 million.

Unisys Corp. is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets. It operates through the following segments: Services and Technology. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software and offers hardware and other related products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.