Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Hold Rating on Trican Well Service (TOLWF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Hold rating on Trican Well Service (TOLWF) today and set a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.88, close to its 52-week high of $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -20.3% and a 26.4% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Tamarack Valley Energy, and Crescent Point Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Trican Well Service with a $0.80 average price target, which is a -8.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.00 price target.

Based on Trican Well Service’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $192 million and GAAP net loss of $155 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $105 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.