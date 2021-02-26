Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Hold Rating on NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy (NUVSF) today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.43, close to its 52-week high of $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.1% and a 37.2% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

NuVista Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.76, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NuVista Energy’s market cap is currently $321.8M and has a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NuVista Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves. The firm focuses on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was founded on April 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.