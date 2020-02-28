Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Hold Rating on Crane Company (CR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Crane Company (CR) yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.01, close to its 52-week low of $70.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 62.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crane Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.75.

Crane Company’s market cap is currently $4.26B and has a P/E ratio of 32.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Crane Co. engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.