Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Hold Rating on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF), with a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.20, equals to its 52-week high of $42.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is ranked #180 out of 5884 analysts.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.13.

The company has a one-year high of $42.20 and a one-year low of $35.25. Currently, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average volume of 1,002.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.