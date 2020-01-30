Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Tesla (TSLA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA) today and set a price target of $750.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $580.99, close to its 52-week high of $594.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 42.7% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, II-VI, and Cree.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $476.68, a -17.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, New Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $800.00 price target.

Based on Tesla’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.3 billion and net profit of $143 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $139 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Stephen Jurvetson, a Director at TSLA sold 17,223 shares for a total of $5,725,614.

