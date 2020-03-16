Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Teladoc (TDOC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc (TDOC) on March 13 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Option Care Health, Evolent Health, and Hms Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $130.00, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $153.75 and a one-year low of $48.57. Currently, Teladoc has an average volume of 1.93M.

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.