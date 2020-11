Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on T2 Biosystems (TTOO) yesterday and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.9% and a 78.9% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Genetron Holdings, and Guardant Health.

T2 Biosystems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.13.

Based on T2 Biosystems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.55 million and GAAP net loss of $10.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.8 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.65 million.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology which enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types. It products include T2Bacteria Panel, T2Candida Panel, T2Dx Instrument, AND T2MR Technology. The company was founded by Michael J. Cima, Robert S. Langer Jr., Tyler Jacks, Lee Josephson, W. David Lee, and Ralph Weissleder on April 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

