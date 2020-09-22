Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Christine Brown- September 21, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 64.5% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Digi International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synchronoss Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a one-year high of $6.51 and a one-year low of $2.17. Currently, Synchronoss Technologies has an average volume of 655.4K.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions It offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer, and out-of-box experience; advance messaging and email suite; journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, and activation; internet-of-things, and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in December 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

