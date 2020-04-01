Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Stryker (SYK)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Stryker (SYK), with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $166.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 44.4% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stryker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $225.09, representing a 38.3% upside. In a report issued on March 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Stryker’s market cap is currently $62.41B and has a P/E ratio of 29.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -124.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYK in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Srikant Datar, a Director at SYK bought 1,000 shares for a total of $59,700.

Stryker Corp. engages in providing medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The Medsurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling, and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.

