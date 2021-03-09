Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.73, close to its 52-week low of $19.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 55.7% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Travere Therapeutics, and Stoke Therapeutics.

Sigilon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing a new class of therapeutics and functional cures for patients with chronic diseases by providing stable and durable levels of therapeutic molecules to patients.

Read More on SGTX: