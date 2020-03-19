Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

Carrie Williams- March 19, 2020, 6:27 AM EDT

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley reiterated a Buy rating on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.98, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 59.0% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oncolytics Biotech with a $153.77 average price target, a 14685.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.65 million.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

