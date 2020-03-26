Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on North American Construction Group (NOA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk reiterated a Buy rating on North American Construction Group (NOA) yesterday and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.38, close to its 52-week low of $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 48.3% success rate. Lynk covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Badger Daylighting, SNC-Lavalin Group, and Stantec.

North American Construction Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.91.

The company has a one-year high of $13.62 and a one-year low of $4.77. Currently, North American Construction Group has an average volume of 187.8K.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.