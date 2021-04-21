Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Netflix (NFLX)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX), with a price target of $650.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $549.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 67.0% and a 72.7% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $591.90, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $665.00 price target.

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.64 billion and net profit of $542 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.47 billion and had a net profit of $587 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NFLX in relation to earlier this year.

Netflix, Inc. is a subscription-based streaming service through which members can view TV shows, documentaries and movies on any internet-connected device. The company also offers its DVD-by-mail service in the United States. Founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997, Netflix is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.