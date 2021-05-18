Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Motorsport Games (MSGM) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.50, close to its 52-week low of $16.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 62.8% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DoubleVerify Holdings, Uber Technologies, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motorsport Games is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

Motorsport Games Inc is a racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Its operating segments are the gaming segment which includes the development and publishing of interactive racing video games, entertainment content, and services whereas, the esports segment consists of the organization and facilitation of esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the gaming segment.