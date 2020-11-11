Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

In a report released yesterday, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.13.

Taylor has an average return of 23.1% when recommending Mogo Finance Technology.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #464 out of 7073 analysts.

Mogo Finance Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.04.

The company has a one-year high of $3.15 and a one-year low of $0.55. Currently, Mogo Finance Technology has an average volume of 1.48M.

