Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on MiX Telematics (MIXT) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 67.9% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MiX Telematics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.35 and a one-year low of $6.64. Currently, MiX Telematics has an average volume of 64.78K.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.