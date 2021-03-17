Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Fluent (FLNT)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Fluent (FLNT), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 70.1% and a 76.1% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fluent with a $7.00 average price target.

Based on Fluent’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $78.28 million and net profit of $1.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.46 million.

Fluent, Inc. provides scalable, data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services. It creates marketing programs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.