Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Docebo (DCBOF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Docebo (DCBOF) on February 14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 69.7% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectra7 Micro, Celestica, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Docebo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.68, a -19.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

Based on Docebo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.53 million and net profit of $743K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.64 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.54 million.

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America.