Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on DLH Holdings (DLHC)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on DLH Holdings (DLHC), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 65.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Spirit AeroSystems, and Mercury Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DLH Holdings with a $7.63 average price target.

Based on DLH Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DLHC in relation to earlier this year.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of professional healthcare and social services to government agencies. It operates through its legal entities DLH Solutions, Inc. and Danya International LLC. DLH Solutions provides healthcare, logistics and technical support services in various areas, including MRI, radiologic, surgical and general, and medical laboratory technologies. Danya International provides technology-enabled program management, consulting, and digital communications solutions to federal government and other customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.