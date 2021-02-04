Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on DLH Holdings (DLHC)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on DLH Holdings (DLHC), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.68, close to its 52-week high of $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 74.2% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Maxar Technologies, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DLH Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50, which is a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.00 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, DLH Holdings has an average volume of 52.53K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DLHC in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kathryn Johnbull, the CFO of DLHC bought 12,000 shares for a total of $16,080.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of professional healthcare and social services to government agencies. It operates through its legal entities DLH Solutions, Inc. and Danya International LLC. DLH Solutions provides healthcare, logistics and technical support services in various areas, including MRI, radiologic, surgical and general, and medical laboratory technologies. Danya International provides technology-enabled program management, consulting, and digital communications solutions to federal government and other customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.