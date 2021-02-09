Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Denison Mines (DNN)

In a report released yesterday, Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Denison Mines (DNN), with a price target of C$1.15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.86, close to its 52-week high of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.9% and a 95.2% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Fission Uranium.

Denison Mines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.86.

Based on Denison Mines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.74 million and GAAP net loss of $5.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DNN in relation to earlier this year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. It has interest in McClean Lake uranium mill, Zone and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The company operates through the following segments: Mining, Denison Environmental Services, and Corporate and Other. The Mining segment include depreciation and development cost. The Denison Environmental Services segment involves decommissioning services. The Corporate and Other segment relates to management services. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.