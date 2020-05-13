Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Cortexyme (CRTX)

In a report released today, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cortexyme (CRTX), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 49.4% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Cortexyme has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

The company has a one-year high of $73.84 and a one-year low of $19.35. Currently, Cortexyme has an average volume of 126.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.