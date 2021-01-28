Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on CGI Group (GIB)

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group (GIB), with a price target of C$112.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 70.6% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Celestica, Descartes, and Docebo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CGI Group with a $83.29 average price target, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 18, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$102.00 price target.

Based on CGI Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.93 billion and net profit of $252 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.96 billion and had a net profit of $324 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GIB in relation to earlier this year.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics, and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and André Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.