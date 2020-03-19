Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released yesterday, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural (CNQ), with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.80, close to its 52-week low of $6.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.8% and a 38.1% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, PrairieSky Royalty, and Abraxas Petroleum.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.71, implying a 180.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$45.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Natural’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $452 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $588 million.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading; Midstream and Refining; Exploration and Production; and Head Office.