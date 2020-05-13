Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF)

Christine Brown- May 13, 2020, 6:59 AM EDT

Canaccord Genuity analyst Justin Bates maintained a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) today and set a price target of p335.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.43.

Bates has an average return of 29.3% when recommending Brewin Dolphin.

According to TipRanks.com, Bates is ranked #5665 out of 6546 analysts.

Brewin Dolphin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.06.

The company has a one-year high of $4.58 and a one-year low of $2.56. Currently, Brewin Dolphin has an average volume of 390.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

