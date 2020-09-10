Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 46.3% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bicycle Therapeutics with a $25.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.10 and a one-year low of $7.50. Currently, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average volume of 44.66K.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.