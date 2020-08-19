Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA maintained a Buy rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO) today and set a price target of C$80.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.31.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.0% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Montreal with a $57.68 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bank Of Montreal’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.26 billion and net profit of $689 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.21 billion and had a net profit of $1.5 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian P&C banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.